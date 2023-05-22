Tom Derbyshire, Roland Arkell





1. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Proof that some branded wristwatches have proved an exceptional investment, this Rolex Cosmograph Daytona – bought half a century ago in Epping for £200 – is up for sale at Stacey’s in Essex on May 23 with an estimate of £20,000-30,000.

The manual wind chronograph (Ref 6263) comes with original box and all paperwork.

staceyauction.com or this item can be seen on the-saleroom.com

2. 16th century ring

This 16th century gold and point-cut diamond ring has an estimate of £4000-6000 as part of the 3109-lot sale at TimeLine in Harwich, Essex, on May 23-27.

Point-cut diamonds were often used by the wearer to engrave a personal motto or message onto a pane of glass.

timelineauctions.com or this item can be seen on the-saleroom.com

3. Maritime paintings

Two maritime paintings with a close connection to the West Country are coming up for sale at Plymouth Auction Rooms on May 23.

Shown here is Vesper of Boscastle (John Bellamy commander) entering Port of Malta 1844, a watercolour by Nicolo Cammilieri estimated at £1000-1500. On offer with the same guide is The Sappho of Liverpool (also commanded by Bellamy) entering the Bay of Naples, a gouache by Michele Funno, c.1847.

plymouthauctions.co.uk or this item can be seen on the-saleroom.com

4. Child’s oak chair

Chorley’s is offering a selection of works with a royal association on offer in its sale of Fine Art and Antiques on May 23-24.

Pictured here is a child’s chair made to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953. The chair in oak is inscribed E II R 1953. It carries an estimate of £200-300.

chorleys.com or this item can be seen on the-saleroom.com

5. First Period Worcester vase

Roseberys’ sale titled Fine & Decorative on May 24 includes, estimated at £1500-2500, this Worcester ‘Mobbing Birds’ baluster vase, c.1757-58.

The decoration of various birds including a horned owl is similar to one of a pair of vases in the British Museum of the same height and form, painted by I Rogers. It may have been part of the same garniture.

roseberys.co.uk or this item can be seen on the-saleroom.com

6. Iznik water bottle

Made in Turkey in c.1575, this Iznik water bottle or surahi has an estimate of £100,000-200,000 at Bonhams’ Islamic and Indian Art sale in London on May 23.

It comes from the collection of the Rolin family. The Belgian businessman Leon Rolin (1871-1950), nicknamed ‘The Lion of Cairo’, was the owner of one of the largest civil contractors in Egypt.

bonhams.com or this item can be seen on the-saleroom.com