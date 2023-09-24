Most Read.jpg

1) Stolen Martinware bird returned to museum after 15 years

A third stolen Martinware bird has been recovered more than 15 years after it was stolen in west London.

Chris Marinello and Dr Jonathan Oates

Christopher Marinello, lawyer and founder of Art Recovery International (ARI) returning the wally bird to Dr Jonathan Oates, archivist for the London Borough of Ealing.

2) Charles III Coronation chairs consigned to Christie’s

The first chairs from this year’s Coronation to be sold are coming to auction… already.

Charles Coronation Chairs A 2610NEDI 15 09 2023

One of the pairs of Charles III Coronation chairs being offered at Christie’s.

Image copyright: Christie’s Images Limited 2023

3) New Zealand birds soar to a new taxidermy high

A Victorian cased pair of the extinct New Zealand huia sold for £220,000 in Tennants’ Natural History and Taxidermy sale.

New Zealand huia birds in a case

A cased pair of extinct New Zealand huia by James E Whiting, London, £220,000 at Tennants.

4) Fake or Fortune to return to TV screens this autumn

The BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' TV show will return for its 11th series this autumn.

Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce

Fake or Fortune? presenters Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce with the possible Elisabeth Frink sculpture. Image: BBC Studios/Anna Gordon.

5) A sedan chair from the largest known private collection is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £200, our five previews of items coming up for auction included the earliest known example of a sedan chair in the UK.

Turin chair

A c.1750 leather Turin chair with gilded decorative details, it is estimated at £1500-2000 at Chorley's.

