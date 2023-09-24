



1) Stolen Martinware bird returned to museum after 15 years

A third stolen Martinware bird has been recovered more than 15 years after it was stolen in west London.

2) Charles III Coronation chairs consigned to Christie’s

The first chairs from this year’s Coronation to be sold are coming to auction… already.

3) New Zealand birds soar to a new taxidermy high

A Victorian cased pair of the extinct New Zealand huia sold for £220,000 in Tennants’ Natural History and Taxidermy sale.

4) Fake or Fortune to return to TV screens this autumn

The BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' TV show will return for its 11th series this autumn.

5) A sedan chair from the largest known private collection is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £200, our five previews of items coming up for auction included the earliest known example of a sedan chair in the UK.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period September 14-20, 2023.