Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. A Sedan chair

On September 20, Gloucestershire saleroom Chorley’s is offering what it bills ‘the largest known private collection of exceptionally rare antique sedan chairs’.

The group was amassed by the late Stephen Loft-Simson, a world-renowned specialist on the subject, and includes items that have been used in historical dramas and films as well as history and antiques TV shows.

Shown here is the earliest known example of a sedan chair in the UK.

The leather Turin chair dates from c.1750 and is thought to have been imported to Britain in the 19th century. It was purchased by Robert Holland-Martin (1872-1944), a former chairman of Martin’s Bank, from Robinson & Fisher of South Kensington in 1937. It was displayed for many years at the Overbury Museum, in the Cotswolds before being purchased by Loft-Simson.

In black leather with gilded decorative details, it is estimated at £1500-2000.

View this sedan chair via thesaleroom.com.

2. Jane Bond self-portrait

Mallams is offering 18 works by the British artist Jane Bond (b.1939) in the September 20 Oxford Library Sale. Alongside her own artworks are a number of objects she has collected over the years, including two artist lay figures and two easels. She began painting professionally in the 1980s and has since concentrated on her portrait work.

This oil on canvas Self Portrait is estimated at £200-400.

View this Jane Bond self-portrait via thesaleroom.com.

3. H&R Daniel teacup and saucer

Halls is selling the late Michael Berthoud collection of H&R Daniel in Shrewsbury on September 20. It features over 300 pieces comprising around 90 different lots, ranging from porcelain from notable services to the lesser-studied scarce earthenware.

A large number were illustrated in Berthoud’s book on the factory which was published in 1980.

Despite its relatively short lifespan of just 24 years, H&R Daniel in Hanley produced some of the best porcelain of the era. Henry Daniel, who had previously worked as an enameller at Spode, started his venture in 1822 before entering into a partnership with his son Richard in 1824.

This teacup and saucer c.1827 is guided at £200-250.

View this teacup and saucer via thesaleroom.com.

4. Feather currency

Santa Cruz Islands feather currency tevau were used in the exchange of goods, certain forms of labour and during ceremonies, such as weddings. Each tevau was made by three specialists and involved the feathers from over 300 honeyeater birds. Their precise value was dependent on size and richness of colour.

This example was acquired by the present owner in 1983 while on Temotu Island, through Joseph Olu, one of the local elders whose extended family had owned it for generations. It has a guide of £6000-8000 as part of the Arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas sale at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on September 20-21.

View this tevau via thesaleroom.com.

5. Spode porcelain garniture

This Spode porcelain garniture of three vases c.1820 is decorated in pattern 2575. The taller of the three vases stands just over 6in (15cm) high. The trio carries an estimate of £700-1000 when Gardiner Houlgate sells the contents of a private estate in Corsham, Wiltshire, on September 22.

View this Spode porcelain garniture via thesaleroom.com.