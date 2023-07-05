Laura Chesters





Art dealer Philip Mould and broadcaster Fiona Bruce investigate whether artworks submitted by members of the public are actually genuine. Once a project is accepted the pair track down the provenance of works of art with the aim of proving their authenticity, helped by evidence from family collections, museums, archives and laboratories.

Each episode concludes with the work presented to the relevant authority for the final verdict.

It is thought that the new series will include a possible Elisabeth Frink sculpture that had been found by its current owner at a car boot sale. The investigation into the sculpture will take the team into areas of metallurgy alongside the usual pursuit of artistic authenticity.

Fake or Fortune? is one of the most watched arts programme on television, regularly drawing audiences of more than five million in the UK.