Laura Chesters





The event will return to the Maastricht Exhibition & Conference Centre (MECC) from March 9-14 (and by invitation on March 7-8).

The 37th edition of the event will host around 270 dealers and galleries, on a par with last year.

Among the new faces at the event from the UK are antiquarian book dealer Peter Harrington plus art dealers Willoughby Gerrish and Colnaghi Elliott Master Drawings who were both in the Showcase section last year (which supports young and emerging dealers). Other UK galleries new to TEFAF this year are Contemporary art dealer David Gill Gallery, Modern and Contemporary art dealer Ben Hunter, and craft and design dealer Sarah Myerscough Gallery.

This year the Showcase section (for galleries between 3-10 years old) features 10 new dealers including Flavio Gianassi’s FG Fine Art from the UK.

A new section for the Maastricht event this year features 10 dealers. TEFAF Focus is designed to allow each gallery to concentrate on one period, artist or concept which is designed as a “curatorial platform to delve more deeply into the work” of the chosen area for each gallery. Those from the UK in this section are Charles Ede and Bowman Sculpture.

Will Korner, TEFAF head of fairs, said: “The selection of galleries and artists for this inaugural section are considered pioneers in their field, which we expect to add an enhanced and gratifying dimension to the TEFAF experience.”

For a full list of the participants of TEFAF Maastricht visit TEFAF.com