Laura Chesters





The self-employed, totalling some 2m in the UK, welcomed a tax cut and simplification which will abolish an entire class of National Insurance Contributions (NICS) plus the cutting of the rate of the top rate NICs from 9% to 8%. Hunt said this would mean an average total saving of around £350 for someone earning £28,000 a year.

This was accompanied by a National Insurance tax cut from 12% to 10% for employees from January.

High Street

Business rates relief will also be extended for high street shops.

Hunt announced a business rates support package worth £4.3bn over the next five years. This includes a rollover of 75% Retail, Hospitality and Leisure relief up to £110,000 for 230,000 properties as well as a freeze to the small business multiplier until April 2025.

A business rates bill is worked out by multiplying the rateable value of a property by the annual multiplier set by the government (either the standard multiplier and the small business multiplier).

Hunt estimated these measures would save the “average independent shop” over £20,000.

Investing

Another positive change for businesses was the decision to make so-called “full expensing” permanent. This allows businesses to offset investment in items such as new IT equipment against tax.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said: “Helping firms to unleash pent-up investment is critical to getting momentum into the economy. Making full expensing permanent will give firms the stability they need to press on with decisions on investment.”

However, many wanted the budget to go further and help more businesses and workers.

Retail trade union Usdaw said: “Usdaw had urged the government to take decisive action to support our high streets… including the introduction of an online sales tax, to level the playing field for businesses, but they haven’t done that. Extending support on business rates is welcome but doesn’t go anywhere near far enough.

“This continued sticking plaster approach isn’t good enough, we still need an industrial strategy for retail.”

Tax burden

Despite the tax cuts, the Conservative government’s tax burden on the public is still at a record high and according to forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) taxes are still trending upwards, with a post-war high of 37.7% set to be reached by 2028/29 under the current government plans.

Hear the Auctumn Statement speech via gov.uk.