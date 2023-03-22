Laura Chesters





Mitchells

After 17 years at 1818 Auctioneers in Kendal, auctioneer and valuer David Brookes has left to join Mitchells in Cockermouth. Working from his home in Windermere, Brookes will represent Mitchells in the South Lakes and wider area including the Furness Peninsular, North Lancashire and into the Yorkshire Dales. Brookes is looking forward to working face-to-face with vendors and buyers and plans a series of valuation days in the area in due course.

Lyon & Turnbull

London and Edinburgh auction house Lyon & Turnbull have appointed a new chairman and raised a specialist to board level.

Iain Mackinnon, who founded a financial services firm in 1997, is the new chairman. Director of Garsington Opera and a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, he serves on the boards of numerous public and private companies. His appointment follows the death in May last year of founding chairman and shareholder Sir Angus Grossart.

Philip Smith, head of L&T’s Modern Art & Design department in London is being made a director of the company. He spent a decade with Mallams before joining L&T in 2018. “It is a privilege to be offered a place on the board at such an exciting time for the company” he said.

Managing director Gavin Strang says the two appointments are part of L&T’s desire to be seen as a British – not just a Scottish – brand. “I am delighted to welcome both Iain and Philip to the Lyon & Turnbull board. Their geographic location in London & the South is very much part of the company’s continued focus on building a nationwide brand. They will both bring fresh perspectives and I look forward to the contributions they will make.”

Keys Auctioneers

Angela Marshall has joined Keys Auctioneers as valuer and jewellery specialist. Previously at Bonhams and Cheffins, Marshall will work on the Norfolk firms’ Jewellery, Watches and Silver sales as well as relaunch its Fashions & Textiles sales.

Christie’s

Christie’s has made some changes in its Old Masters art department.

Clementine Sinclair has been promoted to the head of department in London. She was previously head of the Old Masters Evening Sale in London, which she held for eight years, and has been with the department for 16 years.

Henry Pettifer has been promoted to international deputy chairman (after eight years as head of department in London) and John Stainton, formerly deputy chairman in EMEA, has also been promoted to international deputy chairman.

Sinclair now reports to Andrew Fletcher, the global head of the Old Masters department who joined last year after nearly 20 years at Sotheby’s.

The department has also just hired Imogen Giambrone as international business director for the Old Masters team. She joins from Sotheby’s where she was business director for its Old Master UK division.

Maison Pierre Bergé & associés

French auction house Maison Pierre Bergé & associés has been bought for a reported €70,000. It has been purchased by auction house owner Alexandre Landre, investor and former French minister Arnaud Montebourg, Landre’s brother François and auctioneer Richard Bédot.

Landre owns auction house Alexandre Landre with locations in Beaune, Semur-en Auxois, Nancy and Paris. He has taken a 55% stake of the newly acquired firm while Montebourg owns 20% with François and Bédot owning the remainder. Bédot will become operational auctioneer of Pierre Bergé in Paris.

Hindman

US auction house Hindman is continuing its expansion in New York. It has hired Caroline Baker Smith as senior director of Trusts, Estates & Private Clients in its New York office. She will work with New York managing director Gemma Sudlow as well as Hindman’s four other salerooms in Chicago, Palm Beach, Cincinnati, and Denver (and its Boston office) to expand the firm's presence.

The firm will open its new New York saleroom, at gallery hub High Line Nine in Chelsea, later this spring.