Laura Chesters





A jewellery shop was burgled sometime between the afternoon of September 8 and 9.15am on September 9.

Entry was gained to the shop on Blyburgate in the town via a window pane which was removed. The thieves climbed in and stole antique jewellery items from two display cabinets, estimated to be worth around £60,000.

Suffolk police are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour during the times stated, has CCTV or dash cam footage of suspicious behaviour in the area, or knows who was responsible or has been offered for sale items of antique jewellery in suspicious circumstances.

Any witnesses should contact Lowestoft CID quoting crime number: 37/52838/23 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111..

In Bath, a family are hoping to trace a Cartier Tank watch, model number W2TA0003 and watch serial no 23845949RX.

It was stolen from a car in Combe Down on September 10 at around 5pm.

Anyone with information should contact Somerset and Avon Police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 5223234811 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.