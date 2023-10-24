Laura Chesters





Sotheby’s

Modern British art specialist André Zlattinger has rejoined Sotheby’s after 13 years at rivals Christie’s.

Based at Sotheby’s London Office, he started his new role last month with the title of deputy chairman, UK and head of Modern British art.

At Christie’s he was previously deputy chairman of the 20/21 century department and head of Modern British & Irish art.

Before that he had spent 10 years at Sotheby’s, becoming director of British pictures and head of Scottish art.

A spokesman for Sotheby’s said: “André is not only a passionate expert of Modern British artists such as Ben Nicholson, Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore, Bridget Riley, David Hockney and Frank Auerbach but also a great alpinist. We’re thrilled to have him back.”

Fellows Auctioneers

Fellows Auctioneers has expanded and hired in its London office, appointing a new international head of jewellery and a new coin specialist.

Sally Oliver has joined as coin specialist responsible for the firm’s new quarterly Monies, Medals, & Militaria auctions.

Oliver previously worked at specialist coin auction house Roma Numismatics for more than five years and prior to that at Roseberys and Sotheby’s.

Fellows’ first coin sale will be on November 22.

For jewellery, Paul Greer has joined as international head of jewellery.

He joins from jeweller Bentley & Skinner where he had worked since 1992, most recently as manager and co-director. He started his career with G Cornell & Sons in Maidstone, Kent and then worked at New Cavendish Jewellers in Marylebone and Dibdin & Co in Sloane Street.

Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers

A new auction house has been launched in Derbyshire by former dealer Irita Marriott.

The saleroom in Melbourne has a schedule for 2024 involving five sales, starting with a debut offering on January 11.

These will be held at the saleroom but bidding in the room will not be possible – only online, commission or phone bidding.

The firm, called Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers, will concentrate on virtual viewings but can provide in-person viewings by request.

It will host a weekly valuation day at the Williams Yard, Derby Road saleroom, as well as monthly valuation events in various locations.

Marriott will run the firm and will work with consultant Isabel Murtough, a jewellery specialist and auctioneer.

Ellis Willis & Beckett (EWB)

Ellis Willis & Beckett (EWB) has hired Annabel Brammer, previously of Derbyshire firm Bamfords, to head of valuations and ceramics. EWB, which can trace its roots to 1870, was relaunched in 2021 by two former staff members of Bamfords: Simon Billing and Max Bettney. The firm has recently expanded and moved to a new location in Broadfield Road, Sheffield.

Brammer worked at Bamfords of Derby and also previously at Neales of Nottingham. She started her career at Biddle and Webb in Birmingham.

EWB will hold its inaugural Fine Art sale on October 31.

Hansons

Ceramics and glass specialist Eric Knowles has joined Hansons Auctioneers as a consultant. He will oversee the firm’s Moorcroft-to-Lalique 20th century sales of antiques and collectables and will host a series of valuation events across the firm’s saleroom locations.

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Sarah Fergusson as senior specialist in watches in its team in Scotland at its newly opened saleroom in Melville Crescent, New Town, Edinburgh.

Fergusson’s role will also cover the north of England as well as contribute to Bonhams international watch auctions.

Fergusson has been in the auction industry for more than 12 years, initially as a jewellery specialist before shifting into watches. She began her career at Glasgow auction house McTear’s in 2011, moving to Edinburgh’s Lyon & Turnbull in 2020 as head of watches.

Apollo Art Auctions

Apollo Art Auctions has recently relocated to 63-64 Margaret Street, close to Oxford Street. It relocated from Bermondsey.

Its sister company Apollo Galleries continues to trade from its home near the British Museum.

The new auction location in Margaret Street includes a showroom and bidding room. It has also introduced two new departments: Contemporary art and Asian art.

Its next auction will be its Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities auction on November 5.

The Goldsmiths’ Company

The Goldsmiths’ Company has appointed its first female clerk and CEO. Anne- Christina (Annie) Warburton will join in January 2024.

She has more than 20 years’ experience in ‘creative industries organisations’. Warburton will join from Cockpit (a centre for contemporary craft) where she was CEO and was previously creative director of The Crafts Council.

Berwyn-Jones Fine Art Consultants

Gerry Berwyn-Jones, 60, has launched an independent fine art and antique consultancy Berwyn-Jones Fine Art Consultants.

Berwyn-Jones said his new firm will provide general art market advice and will draw on respected specialists when the need arises and will specialise in certified RICS accredited valuations.

Berwyn-Jones has left Halls Fine Art of Shrewsbury, where since 2019 he had been running the firm. He also previously worked at Bonhams and Phillips.

The Probate Valuer

Richard Harrison, an auctioneer and valuer for more than 30 years, has launched his own valuation business.

He has previously worked at Sworders and most recently as a senior valuer at Dawsons in Maidenhead.

The new firm is called The Probate Valuer.