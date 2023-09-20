Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Sloane Street Auctions

Sloane Street Auctions has expanded and opened a new gallery. Founded last year by established fine art dealer Daniel Hunt, the firm will now trade from its existing location at 69 Lower Sloane Street as well as a new Chelsea showroom at 158-164 Fulham Road.

The 6000 sq ft gallery will house its Contemporary art, jewellery and books departments. The next sale is scheduled for September 28.

Hunt said: “This is smelling like the ‘new South Ken’. There is a most incredible excitement among the trade and private collectors of Chelsea and South Ken.”

Sworders

Otto Billstrom has been promoted to head of design at Sworders having joined the auction house in 2021. Billstrom grew up in Stockholm and has a background in Scandinavian design. He previously worked at Stockholms Auktionsverk and with dealer Augustus Brandt in Petworth.

Fellows

Fellows has promoted Kain Holroyd to head of watches. Holroyd joined Fellows in 2016 in its logistics department. After developing an interest in watches, he progressed to train as a watch cataloguer undertaking valuations and working with clients in both Fellows’ Birmingham and Mayfair offices.

Patrick Bourne & Co

London dealership Patrick Bourne & Co has appointed Thomas Podd as director. Podd previously worked as deputy director in Modern British art and was head of Scottish art for Sotheby’s. Specialising in the Scottish Colourists, he staged the two-part sale of the Harrison Collection, which set several records for the colourists. Patrick Bourne & Co specialises in British 18th-20th century art.

Mullock Jones

Shropshire auction house Mullock’s Auctions, specialising in sporting memorabilia and collectables, has changed its name to Mullock Jones.

Owner Ben Jones began running the firm in 2020, taking over from John Mullock who founded the auction house in 1996.

Asia Week New York

London dealer Brendan Lynch has been named the new chairman of Asia Week New York.

Lynch deals from his gallery in Pall Mall, Oliver Forge and Brendan Lynch, which specialises in Indian, Islamic and Himalayan art as well as Greek, Roman and Egyptian antiquities.

The current AWNY concludes on Friday and the next is March 14-22, 2024.

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Bénédicte van Campen as international specialist of Impressionist and Modern paintings in Paris.

Van Campen began her art career at Christie's in London in 1992 and has worked at a gallery in London and then in Paris, and 10 years ago joined Sotheby's in its Impressionist and Modern department.

She will work with the London and New York teams as well as organise auctions twice a year in Paris at Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr.

Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s has taken on office and exhibition space in South Korea. The company is marking its 50th anniversary in Asia with news of its plans to operate from a 150 sq m space inside Hannam Hwawon building in Seoul for exhibitions, talks and workshops.

Sotheby’s has also opened a shop within Swiss watch and jewellery retailer Bucherer’s store at Bahnhofstrasse 50 in Zurich, called Sotheby’s Salon at Bucherer.