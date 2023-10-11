Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The scheme runs until October 20 and kicked off earlier this week with the story behind a newly attributed work by Artemisia Gentileschi. The talk was with Niko Munz of Berlin's Freie Universität, Adelaide Izat of Royal Collection Trust and Letizia Treves, global head of research and expertise in Old Masters of Christie’s. the talk was moderated by Michael Hall of The Burlington Magazine.

The discussion will be available to listen to again online in due course.

Next up is an online talk at 5pm on October 12 on The forgotten Aymara Bolivian artist Alejandro Mario Yllanes and his importance in the wide Latin American Art context.

The talk is by Dr Michele Greet of George Mason University and Latin American art specialist Carolina Scarborough. Art gallery Ben Elwes Fine Art is exhibiting a group of monumental paintings by Yllanes which runs until December 15.

On October 16 an online talk The Venice Biennale and the Secessionists of Ca’ Pesaro will be held online with Dr Stefano Bosi, secretary and spokesman of the Archive of Secessions. The talk will be introduced by Alexandra Toscano (London Art Week and Friends of the Bargello.)

On October 19 an online talk on The life of Public Sculpture, from inception to appreciation will feature a panel of Abby Hignell, from Hignell Gallery, Melissa Hamnett of Heritage Collections for UK Parliament and and Claire Mander of artist platform theCoLAB.

The next edition of London Art Week will take place online from December 1-8.

londonartweek.co.uk