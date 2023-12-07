Frances Allitt





Next year the fair will run from October 22-27, nearly a month later than this year when it ran from September 28-October 1.

The move is a bid to clear some space in what was this year a chock-full early autumn calendar of fairs. The previous edition ran concurrently with the British Art Fair in London and the Northern Antiques Fair in Leyburn. The Decorative Antiques and Textiles Fair, which shared more than 10 dealers with LAPADA, opened just two days after the Mayfair event closed.

It is a notable change for the fair, which has previously kicked off the autumn season. The change also means that PAD London, with which LAPADA shares its marquee, will run first, taking place in its usual slot during Frieze Week from October 8-13.

LAPADA has announced the return of its lead sponsors, Investec Wealth & Investment and The Royal Mint. Exhibitor bookings for the fair are now open.