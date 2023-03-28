Laura Chesters





The sales will open for bidding on April 4, closing sequentially on April 18, 19 and 20 in London, New York and Paris. Comprising more than 600 lots in total, The Collector sales series features European, English and 19th century furniture, works of art, silver, ceramics, glass, clocks and gold boxes from the 16th to the 20th century.

The auction house has teamed up with designers and event producers Jane Schulak and David Stark, described by Christie’s as the Tastemakers of the sales series, to help put together the auctions.

The pre-sale exhibitions will be held ahead of the auctions with the London view taking place on April 11-18.

Nick Sims, Christie’s global managing director of Classic Art, said: “I am delighted that in response to demand in this category, we have improved the format of this important sale series to reflect the international buying needs of our clients.”