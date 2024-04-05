Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Following that inaugural edition, Christie’s International Edition of The Collector has this year announced a collaboration with French artist and designer Alexandre Benjamin Navet.

Navet has created an ‘edit’ of his favourite lots in each of the three sales. Selling concurrently in the three cities, this iteration of The Collector comprises more than 700 lots in total, featuring decorative arts from the 16th to the 20th centuries, including European, English and 19th century furniture and works of art, silver, ceramics, glass, clocks and gold boxes.

The upcoming sales will open for browsing from today (April 5) with bidding from April 10-23 in London, until April 24 in Paris and until April 25 in New York.

Navet said: “I have always been fascinated and astonished by the incredible decorative arts that Christie’s offers and so it has been a joy to select my favourite six works from each of The Collector sales, in Paris, London and New York.”

Nick Sims, Christie’s global managing director for Classic Art said The Collector series has been welcomed by “new and existing collectors, dealers and decorators”. He said the equivalent series in April last year welcomed 15% new buyers and 14% millennial new bidders and buyers.

Estimates range from lots offered with no reserve up to £86,000.