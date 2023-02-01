Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Dickinson

Art gallery Simon C. Dickinson Ltd has hired Milo Dickinson as managing director.

Echoing the career of his father Simon, who founded the company in 1993, Milo is joining from Christie’s where he worked for more than a decade.

Milo joined Christie’s in 2011 working in European Sculpture before joining the Old Master Paintings department and was most recently head of private sales there.

Dickinson will now expand into Old Master sculpture alongside Impressionist, Modern British art and Old Masters at its gallery in Jermyn Street, London.

Simon Dickinson, co-founder and chairman, said: “Thirty years after the company was founded, Dickinson is now a family business, and it is the time for the next generation.”

Milo added: “My father has been at the forefront of the art market for over fifty years and has an encyclopedic knowledge of paintings. I’m hugely excited to bring my own expertise in sculpture and paintings, as well as knowledge and insight from my recent years at Christie’s.”

The announcement of Milo joining Dickinson follows the news that former MD Emma Ward, alongside James Roundell and Max Weaver, left to create Ward Moretti last autumn as reported in ATG No 2561.

Olympia Auctions

Three former Chiswick Auctions’ picture specialists have joined west London saleroom Olympia Auctions.

Adrian Biddell, who previously ran the paintings and fine art department at Chiswick Auctions from 2019-21, is joining to lead its British and continental paintings and works on paper department.

Maryam Daoudi joins as an assistant and junior cataloguer. She previously undertook an internship at Olympia and subsequently worked at Chiswick Auctions.

Janet Rady, who has worked at auction houses and commercial galleries for over 35 years, will run the Modern and Contemporary African and Middle Eastern art auctions. She most recently headed the equivalent department at Chiswick Auctions from 2020 onwards. Read more about Olympia’s expansion plans here.

Anderson & Garland Auctioneers

Anderson & Garland Auctioneers in Newcastle have hired silver specialist Alex Butcher.

Butcher, previously at Lawrences Auctioneers of Crewkerne, Somerset, joins as its head of its silver department.

Originally from Warwickshire, Butcher spent nearly 15 years as silver specialist with Christie’s and Phillips, before moving out of London in the late 1990s to work as a director at Woolley and Wallis in Salisbury before joining Lawrences. Butcher, who has taken 750 silver auctions, also has a number of roles outside of the auction world including as a freeman of the Worshipful Company of Goldsmith’s and the City of London and a member of the Antique Plate Committee.

Golding Young Mawer

Auction house Golding Young & Mawer has promoted Kirsty Young to the position of director after 10 years at the family firm.

She joined the business, run by her father Colin Young, in 2012 when she passed the NAVA Technical Award in Chattels Auctioneering at 17. In 2014 she was appointed saleroom manager and in 2017 became an associate director.

Kirsty said: “Having been taking auctions since the age of 17, this is now the next move on the career ladder.” Colin, the managing director, added: “I am immensely proud to announce that Kirsty has now been appointed a director, having completed 10 years of having to work harder, longer and faster (admittedly hereditary) to avoidfalse claims of nepotism.”

Based in Lincolnshire with salerooms in Bourne, Grantham and Lincoln and offices in Louth and Stamford, the auction house has 40 staff selling about 60,000 lots a year. The firm announced this month that it will allow the return of in-person bidding to its salerooms for all sales (unless specifically stated online-only).

Wedlake Bell

Law firm Wedlake Bell has hired the Art & Luxury team from fellow legal practice Charles Russell Speechlys. Partners Tim Maxwell and Rudy Capildeo will lead the new Art & Luxury practice at Wedlake Bell with senior associate Petra Warrington, associate Tamara Bell and solicitor Jil Birnbaum. The team work with a number of artists, private collectors and galleries and have recently worked on cases relating to artists' rights and high-value title disputes as well as artworks being saved for the nation.

Hindman

Hindman has opened a new office in Miami at 275 Alhambra Circle in the Coral Gables neighbourhood. The office will be led by Elizabeth Rader, director of business development, trusts, estates and private clients.

It is its third representation in Florida and it has operations across 16 cities across the US.

Allison Durian, business development manager, will take Rader’s former position overseeing the Naples office.

Elizabeth Rader, PhD, Director of Business Development, Trusts, Estates & Private Clients, to Lead New Miami Office

Potter & Potter Auctions

Potter & Potter has appointed Aron Packer as a director and specialist for its Fine and Outsider Art department. This department was recently established after Potter & Potter's successful debut December, 2022 Fine and Outsider Art Sale.

Packer previously ran art galleries in Chicago and set up his own consultancy, Aron Packer Projects, which managed pop up shows and events. From 2017-18, Packer worked at Leslie Hindman Auctioneers as a business development executive and from 2019-22 Packer was a specialist in Contemporary and Outsider Art at Toomey & Co in Illinois. Potter & Potter, founded in 2007, is a Chicago area auction house specialising in paper Americana, vintage advertising, rare books, playing cards, gambling memorabilia, posters, fine prints, vintage toys, and magicana.

Alderfer Auction

Alderfer Auction has opened a second 14,000 sq ft location in Doylestown, Bucks County in Pennsylvania. The location on 584 West Swamp Road is around 14 miles from its Hatfield headquarters.

The new location helps it provide more space for offices and a showroom and will house its newest specialty, Mid-Century Modern & Design.