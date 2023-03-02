Laura Chesters





Isabel Murtough & Co

Former Hansons’ specialist Isabel Murtough has launched a new art and antiques consultancy firm with a focus on valuations, cataloguing, condition reports and auctioneering.

The firm offers its services to regional auction houses to work on an ad hoc basis on specific projects. Murtough has teamed up with her sister Erica Conroy to launch the firm.

The firm will “aid auction houses if they don't have the time/staff to undertake big projects; need holiday cover for general and jewellery cataloguers and auctioneers.”

Axal Auctions

A new auction house has been launched by a militaria enthusiast.

Peter Mooney is an author and militaria specialist who previously worked in the travel industry. Following 18 months working with an auction house he has launched his own firm. Axal Auctions in Kent plans to hold quarterly timed-online only sales.

The auctions will focus on documents, photos and books, but will also have some uniforms and other militaria related items on offer.

Mooney has authored or published a total of 18 book titles on topics with militaria and has collected in the area for nearly 30 years.

Mooney said: “I have had an interest in military history since childhood, growing up in Northern Ireland during the troubles, then carrying that on after moving to England more than 25 years ago. I have a specific interest in Second World War, and more specifically the German aspects of that conflict.”

Christie’s

A beauty industry specialist has joined Christie’s as new global managing director of Luxury in Paris. Emmanuel Danan will report to Francis Belin, president of Christie’s Asia Pacific, who oversees the Luxury department, as well as the Asian and World art departments globally.

Danan joins from Maesa, a cosmetic focused investment company which is part of Bain Capital Private Equity, where he was president for Europe and the Middle East. He has more than 22 years of experience in business, including 17 years with cosmetic company L’Oréal.

Morphy Auctions

Morphy Auctions has teamed up with Brian Lebel’s Old West Events and Cody Old West Show & Auction.

Under the terms of the arrangement Brian Lebel and his wife and business partner, Melissa McCracken, will continue to operate their Annual Old West Show & Auction, which traditionally has been held every January in Mesa, Arizona, and in June in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

However, effective January 2024, the Lebels’ January show and auction will move to Las Vegas to partner with Morphy’s Las Vegas Antique Arms show. The Santa Fe show will not be affected.

Lebel and Dan Morphy first crossed paths around 1997, when Morphy opened Adamstown Antique Gallery in Denver, Pennsylvania, the current site of Morphy Auctions. Lebel continued to sell from a showcase there for many years.

Morphy said there is “huge value” in being able to partner with a prestigious show-and-auction event in the western states. “People who aren’t close enough to our Pennsylvania gallery to visit personally will now be able to meet our team and see how we operate. We will also have exposure to the many respected dealers and loyal customers who’ve made Brian’s shows such a success over the years.”