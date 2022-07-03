Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Thieves attack TEFAF Maastricht fair

Thieves entered the TEFAF Maastricht venue and stole jewellery from dealer Symbolic & Chase by smashing a display case.

TEFAF

Part of the closure at TEFAF Maastricht immediately after the robbery. Image: Politie.

2) A flurry of museum and private sales mark TEFAF Maastricht's return

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was among those making purchases at TEFAF Maastricht as it opened for the first time in two years.

Pompeo Calvi picture

Trinity Fine Art sold a posthumous depiction of Antonio Canova surrounded by many of his sculptures by Pompeo Calvi (1808-84), which was ticketed at €180,000.

3) Record price set for a Louis Wain ceramic cat at Kinghams

The 12-year-old record for a Louis Wain ceramic cat was broken at Kinghams when this rare 12in (30cm) Lucky Mascot Cat vase came up for sale.

img_17-1.jpg

Louis Wain Lucky Mascot Cat vase – £8500 at Kinghams.

4) Hints on Household Taste: Interior designer and antiques dealer to sell collection at auction

Collector, interior designer and antiques dealer Paul Reeves is selling more than 300 items from his stock and collection at auction this month.

Paul Reeves

Collector and antiques dealer Paul Reeves.

5) Three William Nicholson paintings emerge at Kent auction

This small and early painting by Sir William Nicholson (1872-1949) titled The Dandelion Field is one of three works by the artist being offered at Grand Auctions in Folkestone, Kent.

The Dandelion Field by William Nicholson

The Dandelion Field by William Nicholson – estimated at £15,000-20,000 at Grand Auctions.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 23-29, 2022.

Tags: