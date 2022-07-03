



1) Thieves attack TEFAF Maastricht fair

Thieves entered the TEFAF Maastricht venue and stole jewellery from dealer Symbolic & Chase by smashing a display case.

2) A flurry of museum and private sales mark TEFAF Maastricht's return

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was among those making purchases at TEFAF Maastricht as it opened for the first time in two years.

3) Record price set for a Louis Wain ceramic cat at Kinghams

The 12-year-old record for a Louis Wain ceramic cat was broken at Kinghams when this rare 12in (30cm) Lucky Mascot Cat vase came up for sale.

4) Hints on Household Taste: Interior designer and antiques dealer to sell collection at auction

Collector, interior designer and antiques dealer Paul Reeves is selling more than 300 items from his stock and collection at auction this month.

5) Three William Nicholson paintings emerge at Kent auction

This small and early painting by Sir William Nicholson (1872-1949) titled The Dandelion Field is one of three works by the artist being offered at Grand Auctions in Folkestone, Kent.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 23-29, 2022.