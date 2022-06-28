Laura Chesters





The fair was temporarily closed (morning of June 28) to deal with the attack but has now reopened.

In a statement the local police said four men took part in the armed robbery but its subsequent investigation led to two arrests.

Several roads were closed and the police is continuing its investigation.

In a statement TEFAF Maastricht organisers said: “At approximately 11.30am, TEFAF Maastricht was evacuated due to an incident within the fair. Dutch police were on site within minutes. Nobody was injured during the incident.”

It added: “The fair’s stringent safety procedures were followed and all visitors were successfully evacuated. TEFAF has robust procedures in the event of a security breach. These were precisely followed, and all visitors, exhibitors and staff were safely evacuated. The fair has now reopened. TEFAF and the MECC are now working with the authorities – no further statement will be made.”

Footage of the theft and the damage caused have been posted online by a number of people who were at the fair.

Un casse à la Tefaf Maastricht en pleine journée : des vitrines d'un stand de bijoux fracassé à la masse, deux truands menaçant avec des armes pour protéger leur complice. Ils se sont enfuis par le restaurant... pic.twitter.com/qY4ounavdf — La Tribune de l'Art (@ltdla) June 28, 2022

TEFAF Maastricht is due to run until June 30.