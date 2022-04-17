



1) Christie’s to offer Michelangelo drawing after French export block removed

A Michelangelo (1475-1564) drawing previously declared a ‘National Treasure’ in France will be offered at Christie’s following the expiry of its export block.

2) Top-selling Company School painting of a monkey stars in our pick of six auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a striking 18th century Indian miniature of a monkey that made over five-times estimate in South London.

3) Pick of the week: ‘The talk of the Staffordshire community’

As a general rule prices for most pairs of Staffordshire dogs, the quintessential Victorian fireside ornament, have dipped markedly in the past generation.

4) Plea to help find 25 stolen antique carpets after theft in Farnham

The art and antiques sector has been asked to look out for carpets stolen from Farnham Antique Carpets.

5) The Antiques Roadshow returns this summer to a location near you

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has released the locations for the recording of its programmes this summer.

