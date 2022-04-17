Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Christie’s to offer Michelangelo drawing after French export block removed

A Michelangelo (1475-1564) drawing previously declared a ‘National Treasure’ in France will be offered at Christie’s following the expiry of its export block.

Michelangelo drawing at Christies

‘A nude young man (after Masaccio) surrounded by two figures’ by Michelangelo – estimated ‘in the region of €30m’ at Christie’s Paris.

2) Top-selling Company School painting of a monkey stars in our pick of six auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a striking 18th century Indian miniature of a monkey that made over five-times estimate in South London.

Company School painting of a monkey

Company School painting of a monkey – £17,000 at Roseberys.

3) Pick of the week: ‘The talk of the Staffordshire community’

As a general rule prices for most pairs of Staffordshire dogs, the quintessential Victorian fireside ornament, have dipped markedly in the past generation.

Staffordshire greyhounds

Pair of Staffordshire greyhounds c.1850-60 – £6400 at W&H Peacock.

4) Plea to help find 25 stolen antique carpets after theft in Farnham

The art and antiques sector has been asked to look out for carpets stolen from Farnham Antique Carpets.

Ushak carpet

Among the stolen rugs from Farnham Antique Carpets was this c.1890 Ushak carpet.

5) The Antiques Roadshow returns this summer to a location near you

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has released the locations for the recording of its programmes this summer.

Fiona Bruce

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce. Image credit: Antiques Roadshow/ BBC Studios/Robert Pereira Hind.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 7-13, 2022.

Tags: