Laura Chesters





They are: Wollaton Hall, Nottingham (June 7); Brodie Castle, Morayshire (June 14); Sefton Park Palm House, Liverpool (June 28); Clissold Park, London (July 10); Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool (July 19); Belmont House, Faversham (August 23) and The Eden Project, Cornwall (September 6).

However, unlike previous years, the events will be ticketed. Apply for Antiques Roadshow tickets online.

The show’s producers said those wishing to bring an item can submit their story online.

Antiques Roadshow events take place across the country and involve specialists meeting members of the public who bring in their antiques to be valued. The 2021 filming will be the 14th series for presenter Fiona Bruce.

For more information visit the Antiques Roadshow website.