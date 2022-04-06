Laura Chesters





The dealership reported the 25 missing carpets to Hampshire Police.

It is believed four hooded men in a stolen van entered the gallery on the evening of March 30 and stole the carpets in a matter of minutes.

Farnham Antique Carpets said: “Our indoor CCTV cameras captured the five minute burglary and we have managed to work out exactly which 25 carpets were stolen. Our alarm system went off and informed the police of the burglary but sadly the police response was not quick enough to get here to intervene.

“We ask for your help in narrowing the thieves opportunity to sell these on. Many are very large at more than 18ftx12ft (5.5mx3.6m).”

Detailed descriptions of the carpets has been made available by Farnham Antique Carpets here.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 44220126158 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.