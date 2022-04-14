Laura Chesters





Lyon & Turnbull

Lyon & Turnbull has appointed Mark Holdaway to the newly created post of head of business development in London. He joins from Roseberys where he covered for joint managing director Vicki Wonfor while she was on maternity leave. Wonfer has now retuned to the south London auction house.

Holdaway has 16 years experience in the art and antiques sector having joined Auction Technology Group, parent company of Antiques Trade Gazette and thesaleroom.com, in 2004. He is also a sales and marketing consultant on a part time basis at auction management software firm Artisio.

L&T managing director Gavin Strang said: “Mark is hugely experienced in building and looking after client relationships, new business generation and is an industry expert in global online auction marketplaces and software technology. He is very personable and will make a great addition to our growing London team”

Duke’s

Duke’s has hired Michael Roberts as senior valuer and auctioneer. He has relocated from spent the Lake District where he spent 7 years, most recently as head of fine art and furniture at Mitchells of Cockermouth.

Prior to that he worked in the fine art department of Cumbrian firm Penrith Farmers’ & Kidd (before it closed in 2020). He was previously a director at The Canterbury Auction Galleries where he worked for 10 years.

Noonans

Auction house Dix Noonan Webb (DNW) will be shortening its name to Noonans from the end of April.

The Mayfair firm – specialist in coins, medals, banknotes and jewellery – said the name change reflects a desire to strengthen the company’s online brand rather than any change of personnel.

Noonans was deemed the most suitable of the three surnames available for the new brand that will accompany the launch of a new website.

The firm also hired banknote expert Barnaby Faull as a senior specialist. Previously at Spink (he spent half a century there before retiring earlier this year), he joins Thomasina Smith, Andrew Pattison and Michael O’Grady in the banknote department.

Dix Noonan Webb also appointed medal specialist James Carver to its cataloguing team, working with Christopher Mellor-Hill, who is responsible for client liaison.

Kerry Taylor

London-based vintage fashion auctioneer Kerry Taylor is partnering with new Paris firm Maurice Auction to stage vintage and luxury sales in the French capital.

The inaugural sale at rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré on July 7, timed to coincide with Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, features an important single owner collection.

Maurice Auction, specialising in luxury and 20th and 21st century arts, was founded this year by Marie- Laurence Tixier and Salomé Pirson.

Bonhams

Two new regional representatives have joined Bonhams in the US.

Kate Stamm joins the Southeast and Florida region, with a specific focus on Naples and Palm Beach. She was previously a specialist at Hindman Auctions.

Brandon Kennedy joins as regional representative for the state of Texas with a focus on the Dallas and Houston areas. He joins Bonhams after running a Dallas gallery for French dealership galerie frank elbaz, where he was a partner and director. Prior to that role, he was the director of exhibitor relations at the Dallas Art Fair. He has also previously work for Dallas Auction Gallery and Heritage Auctions.

Schwartzman& and The Fine Art Group

Art advisory firms Schwartzman& and The Fine Art Group plan to collaborate on advisory services for clients. The firms, run by Allan Schwartzman and Philip Hoffman respectively, will collaborate on specific areas including valuations, collection development, investment opportunities and philanthropic giving.

The idea of the collaboration took hold when Jan Prasens joined The Fine Art Group in September 2021 as deputy chairman. Previously at Sotheby’s, during his more than two decades there, Prasens worked closely with Schwartzman. While the collaboration does not include any financial investments or ownership stakes, The Fine Art Group’s New York-based team will share space with Schwartzman& in its Chelsea office.