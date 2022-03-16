Laura Chesters





You have 2 more free articles remaining

Ewbank’s

Ruth Bond has joined Ewbank’s as a valuer in the Entertainment & Sporting Memorabilia department. A former employee at Christie’s, Bond has also worked in the film industry and regular appears as an extra in movies with the latest being Paul King’s Wonka. She will work with department head and Ewbank’s partner Alastair McCrea. While at Christie’s she worked on the 50 Years of James Bond, The Auction in 2012.

Osborne Samuel

Matthew Bradbury, director of Modern British Art at Bonhams, is set to join Mayfair gallery Osborne Samuel in April. He is set to take a senior position alongside the firm’s Tania Sutton. The pair will be increasingly responsible for the day-to-day direction of the gallery under the guidance of founding partners Peter Osborne and Gordon Samuel.

This year the gallery is due to take part in the London Art Fair in April, TEFAF Maastricht and Masterpiece London. It is also planning on an exhibition based around the artists promoted by Lilan Somerville (1905-85), director of the British Council’s Fine Arts Department.

LAPADA

John Dixon of Scotland’s Georgian Antiques has become the new vice chairman of dealer association LAPADA. He takes on the role after Mike Golding of Huntington Antiques stepped down following 27 years in the role.

Golding will remain a member of the board. Dixon is a longstanding member of the board and has served as finance director since 2007.

Lord Rupert de Mauley, chairman of LAPADA, said: "The whole board thanks Mike for his many years of service. He has been a trusted source of advice and support to several of my predecessors and me. While we are sad that he has decided to step down, we are all pleased that John will succeed him; he will be a valuable asset as LAPADA navigates changing times."

Noah Forbes, a history graduate who previously worked in politics in Westminster, has recently joined as LAPADA’s membership officer.

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Julia Hu as managing director in Asia. In Hong Kong, she will join a leadership team in Asia made up of Malcolm Barber, co-chairman and CEO Asia and Bobbie Hu, chairman Greater China.

Julia Hu previously spent nine years at Christie’s, where she has been general manager China since 2019. Prior to joining the auction industry, she worked in management consulting at McKinsey.

Bonhams’ Asia operation includes salerooms located in Hong Kong and Sydney, as well as representatives in Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Singapore, Melbourne and Tokyo.

Doyle

Doyle has hired Chris Barber as a vice president and director of American furniture and decorative arts.

Barber is based in Boston and will travel regularly to New York and other areas of the country and will work closely with Doyle’s New England regional advisor Kathryn Craig.

Since 2004, Barber has worked in the American furniture and decorative arts department at Skinner in Boston.

Barber’s first auction at Doyle will be the sale of American paintings, furniture, silver and decorative arts on May 4.