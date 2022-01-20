Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Sloane Street Auctions

Fine art dealer Daniel Hunt has launched an auction business located opposite his former dealership in London's Sloane Street.

Hunt, who has been a dealer for 35 years, had operated from 58 and 60 Lower Sloane Street. However following a redevelopment by the landlord of the building, Hunt has relocated opposite to number 69 Lower Sloane Street which he has leased and redeveloped to house the auction business, Sloane Street Auctions.

The auction house’s first sale is planned for February 24 offering fine art and antiques including French 18th century furniture, English 18th century silver, Old Master pictures, objet d’art and antiquities. The items are from a number of consignors including US collectors, private properties in Knightsbridge and Chelsea, as well as items from the Condylis collection (the collection of a Greek shipping family).

This will be followed by another fine art and antiques sale on April 12, a photography sale on May 17 and Contemporary and Modern art on July 1.

Sloane Street Auctions comprises a team of six full time staff and “dozens of consultants”. Hunt said: “I have spent a lifetime in fine art dealing where the importance of specific expertise is paramount and consequentially we can help sellers by approaching the correct experts directly.”

The auctions will be held at Wren House at the Royal Hospital Chelsea with viewings at 69 Lower Sloane Street.

Hunt added: “We hope to see a room full of private buyers and the trade - there are refreshments as incentives! We are also partnering up with trade members to help them produce sales curated by themselves - we are extremely enthusiastic about this and keen to engage with the trade on higher value items.”

Bonhams

Bonhams has made three senior appointments as part of its ongoing strategy to expand in Europe and beyond. It has appointed André Bodson as chief transformation officer in London, promoted Patrick Masson as director of its European operation and promoted India Phillips to managing director for Bonhams UK.

Bodson will be responsible for the integration of the company’s acquisitions, beginning with Swedish auction house Bukowskis which it bought this month.

He has more than 30 years’ international experience in finance, strategy, operations, sales, general management and government relations. He joins Bonhams from his 18-month role as advisor to Élisabeth Moreno, the French government’s minister for gender equality, diversity and equal opportunity. Prior to this he spent nearly 10 years in senior roles at technology firm Hewlett Packard.

Bonhams CEO, Bruno Vinciguerra, said Bodson has “built an outstanding track record as a leader in business transformation and leadership over many years and is ideally qualified to head up this important next stage of our development as a truly global auction house player”.

Bonhams was bought by private equity firm Epiris in 2018 and last year bought The Market, a digital auction platform for classic and collectable car and motorcycle auctions, and opened a saleroom in Paris in Rue de la Paix.

Masson, as director of its European operation, will work from Bonhams saleroom in Paris to “spearhead the company’s expansion in Europe”.

Masson joined Bonhams in March 2020 as managing director of Bonhams UK. He has previously worked at both Christie’s and Sotheby’s including as business manager for Christie’s France from 1996-2006.

Vinciguerra added: “Patrick’s contribution to the success and profitability of Bonhams in the UK over the past two years has been immense. His strategic vision, ability to win trust and support for decisive change and his enthusiasm to lead by example have been key factors in his success in London.”

Phillips, who is replacing the role left by Masson, was previously Bonhams’ global head of impressionist and Modern art, a role which she had held since 2018. She joined the auction house in 2014.

Vinciguerra added: “Along with her experience of working with clients at the highest level, she brings to the role her deep knowledge and expertise, business acumen, and her ability to inspire others to fulfil their potential.”

Adrian Alan

Giles Forster has left Christie’s where he worked since 2005 and joined Mayfair dealership Adrian Alan.

Forster was a director of decorative arts at Christie’s. He had joined the firm as an intern in valuations and worked his way up including leading Christie’s The Collector decorative arts auctions.

Adrian Alan said: “I am delighted to welcome Giles on board, he embodies a new generation of specialists and has done so much to identify new trends and develop the market, especially in previously overlooked areas within the rich vein that is 19th century art.”

Adrian Alan, founded in 1964, specialises in 19th century decorative arts. The dealership operates from 66-67 South Audley Street in London.

Flints

Photographic and scientific instruments specialist Flints Auctions has hired Marc Anderson as a full-time valuer to introduce fine and decorative arts auctions at the firm.

Anderson previously worked at Silverwoods of Lancashire but has also been a freelance auctioneer for Flints and arms and armour specialist Antony Cribb.

He will continue his role as auctioneer at Antony Cribb alongside the Flints role and also works as a restorer.

Flints is also expanding into numismatics, fine art and Asian art and ethnographic art auctions this year.

Phillips

Phillips has appointed Jean-Paul Engelen to the newly created role of president for the Americas. Engelen will also continue as worldwide co-head of 20th century and Contemporary art.

Engelen joined Phillips in 2015 from Qatar Museums. He previously spent 16 years at Christie’s.

Stephen Brooks, Phillips’ chief executive officer, said: “From overseeing Phillips’ first evening sale in Hong Kong in 2016 to hosting the most successful auction in Phillips’ 225-year history this past November, Jean-Paul has helped to build and lead one of the strongest teams across the industry.”

Separately Phillips has launched a fiduciary services department. The international team will engage with lawyers, trustees and fiduciaries managing high value artworks and collections for their clients by working across its combined legal, financial and art market experts including with its Legal and Trust and Estates departments. The team is led by Martin Wilson, chief legal counsel and head of fiduciary services.