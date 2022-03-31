Laura Chesters





Christie's

The auction house has made a series of changes to its senior team in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

It has promoted Anthea Peers (pictured above) to the role of president of EMEA.

Current EMEA president Dirk Boll has moved to a newly created role of EMEA deputy chairman of 20th and 21st century art.

Peers was formerly global managing director for Christie’s private sales (since 2019) and joined the auction house in 2006.

She is based in London and will work with Christie’s regional presidents, alongside Bonnie Brennan, president Americas, Cécile Verdier, president France, and Francis Belin, president Asia Pacific.

Boll joined Christie’s in 1998 and held a number of roles and became president of EMEA in 2017. Alongside his new role, Boll will continue to lead Christie’s Education globally as well as the EMEA equity, diversity and inclusion programme, and also will join the Christie’s team focusing on sustainability efforts.

Christie’s has also hired Richard Aronowitz to lead its restitution team as global head of restitution, reporting to Marc Porter, chairman of Christie’s Americas.

Aronowitz comes to Christie’s after 15 years at Sotheby’s, where he led the restitution department in Europe from 2006-21. He also worked at Bloomsbury Auctions, the Ben Uri Gallery and was head of research in the Impressionist and Modern art department at Sotheby’s earlier in his career. He is the author of several novels and an expert on German Expressionism.

In his new role in London he will work closely with Porter, Eileen Brankovic, international business director, Sarah Done, director, and the restitution teams across New York, London, Berlin, and Vienna.

There have also been changes in Christie’s Old Master department.

After nearly 20 years at Sotheby’s, Andrew Fletcher has joined Christie’s as the global head of its Old Masters department in London.

Fletcher had worked at Sotheby’s since 2003 and had been head of auction sales for its Old Master and British paintings department since 2012. He started his career in 2001 at Christie’s Paris.

Bonhams

Colin Sheaf has retired as deputy chairman and global head of Asian art at Bonhams. After 20 years in senior management positions, he stepped down at the end of last year but has become an Asian art consultant with an emphasis on sourcing consignments and an ambassador for Bonhams.

Sheaf has spent five decades in the art world. Among his notable achievements has been to help launch businesses in Hong Kong for both Christie’s and Bonhams, while the £24m Chinese art auction at Bonhams New Bond Street in November 2011 held under his leadership remains the highest total for an Asian art auction in Europe.

As well as moving to a new role at Bonhams, Sheaf will continue to chair the Sir Percival David Foundation, one of the world’s finest private collection of Imperial Chinese porcelain (currently on loan to the British Museum), as well as maintain his long record of lecturing and writing about Chinese art, handling charity auctions and advising friends and non-profit public institutions about art-related matters.

Bainbridges

Auction house Bainbridges is up for sale and Peter Bainbridge is retiring this summer.

Bainbridges, founded in 1979 on the proceeds of an MG sports car, has traded from Ickenham Road in Ruislip since the 1990s and previously held sales from a large barn nearby in Bury Street. Read more about Peter Bainbridge here.

Freeman’s

Freeman’s has hired Adam Bitzer, fine art specialist, as its regional representative in New England.

Skinner Auctioneers

Phillip Thomas has joined Skinner as its inaugural ‘Designer in Residence’. Thomas has worked on an ad hoc basis with Skinner since 2018.

Quinn’s Auction Galleries

Stephen Silvia has been appointed director of jewellery at Quinn’s Auction Galleries. Over a 40-plus year career he has worked for retailers of jewellery, a US auction house and managed the estate of a private home.