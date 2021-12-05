Most Read.jpg

1) An Egyptian turquoise hippopotamus and a Russian icon are among five lots to watch

Five previews of upcoming items including an Egyptian turquoise-glazed faience hippopotamus dating from 1550BC.

img_46-7.jpg

Egyptian turquoise-glazed faience hippopotamus dating from the Late Middle Kingdom or the Second Intermediate Period, 1803-1550BC – estimate £40,000-60,000 at TimeLine in London.

2) Age and name unknown – the $120,000 lady

A small but enigmatic oil on panel catalogued as ‘Anglo-Dutch School’ drew a dramatic competition in an upstate New York auction after an eleventh-hour reassessment suggested it may be an early lifetime depiction of Elizabeth I.

img_6-1.jpg

The picture offered at Butterscotch Auction Gallery catalogued as ‘English school, 16th century, Portrait of an unknown lady (likely Queen Elizabeth I)’. It sold at $120,000 (£92,000).

3) Life Imitates Art: Lowry's 'The Auction' sells at £2.1m

A painting of an auction by LS Lowry was knocked down at £2.1m at Sotheby’s.

'The Auction' LS Lowry

A promotional image, courtesy of Sotheby's, showing ‘The Auction’ by LS Lowry which later sold at £2.1m (£2.6m with buyer’s premium and fees) at Sotheby’s Modern British Art auction in London on November 23.

4) Clarice Cliff comes to the big (and small) screen

A film of artist potter Clarice Cliff’s (1899-1972) early life is now at cinemas and available via streaming services.

'The Colour Room'

'The Colour Room' star Phoebe Dynevor as Clarice Cliff.

5) Japanese porcelain elephant stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included an early Japanese porcelain elephant form koro from c.1700 that made 12-times estimate at Woolley & Wallis.

Japanese porcelain elephant

Japanese porcelain elephant form koro c.1700 – £24,000 at Woolley & Wallis.

 

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 25-December 1, 2021.

