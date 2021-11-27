Laura Chesters



The Colour Room stars Phoebe Dynevor (of Netflix’s Bridgerton fame) as Cliff with factory owner Colley Shorter played by Matthew Goode.

According to writer Claire Peate, the film tells the story of “a young factory worker leaving her grim, industrial reality behind her and stepping into the rainbow of the Colour Room – a world of joy and possibility”.

The film includes the story behind the ‘Bizarre girls’ the young painters who worked at the Wilkinson factory with Cliff.

Filming on location included in Stoke, Birmingham and Leek.

Auctioneer Will Farmer also appears in the film. Read ATG's article in issue 2512 about how he became involved.

Farmer (who founded Stourbridge firm Fieldings with Nick Davies in 2001) hopes the promotion of the film will boost the profile of Clarice Cliff and the collecting market.

The film, co-produced by Sky, Caspian Films and Creative England, is in cinemas, Sky Cinema and streaming service NowTV.