Roland Arkell



1. Turquoise hippopotamus

This 5in (12.5cm) Egyptian turquoise-glazed faience hippopotamus (above) dates from the Late Middle Kingdom or the Second Intermediate Period, 1803-1550BC. The motifs worked in black represent hunting nets and Nile river plants. It comes for sale in a sale of Ancient Egyptian and Greek works of art at TimeLine in London on November 30.

The property of a London gentleman, it has a provenance dating back to the collection of the Adda family, originally from Alexandria, formed in the 1920s-30s.

Hippopotamus figurines are found in burials across Egypt in this period, associated with Taweret, a goddess connected with fecundity and birth.

Estimate £40,000-60,000.

2. Photographs by Pamela Chandler including of JRR Tolkein

Reeman Dansie will offer an archive of photographs, ephemera and related artefacts from the studio of mid-20th century high-society photographer Pamela Chandler (1928-93).

Her position as a leading London-based photographer of this era led to commissions from royalty, stars of stage and screen and literary figures, including being the photographer of choice for the publicity-shy JRR Tolkien (shown right).

Chandler is celebrated for her official photographs of Harold MacMillan taken at Downing Street in 1960, when she was only 31. She also notably took unofficial portraits of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 1957 for use by the sculptor Ben Enwonwu.

Many of the images are to be offered together with copyright passing to the successful bidders. Tolkien lots include a unique group of colour and black and white negatives and colour transparencies original to Chandler’s 1961 and 1966 photographic sessions with him, and other related items, estimated at £5000-10,000.

The archive will be offered in Colchester in the Collector’s sale auction from November 30-December 2.

3. Grotesque fish jug

More items from the Peter Rose and Albert Gallichan collection come for sale at Lyon & Turnbull in London on November 30.

The core of a remarkable archive of Victorian and later decorative arts was sold at Christie’s earlier in the year.

The 300 lots at L&T include, estimated at £2000-3000, this 9in (22cm) high stoneware grotesque fish jug modelled by Mark Marshall for Doulton Lambeth.

4. Dod Procter picture

The Design for Living sale at The Pedestal in Henley on Thames on November 30 includes this two-sided oil on board by Dod Procter (1892-1972). To one side is a still-life titled Black Jug, to the other an interior scene.

Estimate £7000-10,000.

5. Rococo carved wood pier glasses

The contents of Grade II* listed Greystoke Castle near Penrith is coming to auction at Mitchells next month with a selection of fine paintings, furniture and Chinese porcelain.

The house had been home to members of the Howard family since the 18th century but was occupied by Polish prisoners of war during the Second World War. During this time many of the family’s possessions had been looted or burned for fuel.

However, some valuable items remained including this pair of mid-18th century Rococo carved wood pier glasses. The mirrors were recovered from a barn where they had been stored in the hay loft.

They have an estimate of £15,000-20,000 at the sale on November 30 (day one of the auction house’s four-day Fine sale).

6. Roderic O’Conor picture

Roderic O’Conor (1860-1940) was born in Ireland, educated in England, but settled in Paris and was part of the Pont-Aven school of painters.

This 1892 work on offer at Parker Fine Art on December 2, Sea and Red Rocks, painted in typical strong colours, dates from the critical phase of his career and is a forerunner to his series of seascapes painted at end of the 1890s in Brittany. The Pont-Aven school artists were based in Le Pouldu, which O’Conor visited for the first time the same year as this painting.

The 9½ x 11in (24 x 28cm) oil on panel was discovered in a local Farnham house and has a provenance to Roland, Browse, and Delbanco, London.

Estimate £8000-12,000.

7. Russian icon

This icon of the Dormition of the Mother of God, painted c.1900 in 16th century Moscow School style, comes for sale at Sworders on December 1 as part of a collection of Russian art from the residual stock of London gallery Iconastas.

It is one of two icons previously owned by George Hann (1890-1979), a pioneer of American aviation who assembled one of the world’s finest private collections of icons at a time when many pieces were being sold by the Russian government.

This icon, estimated at £10,000-15,000, can be traced to a sale by the Antikvariat, the department of the Ministry of Trade set up by Lenin to handle the sale and export of art from Russian museums, made directly to Hann in 1936. It has labels for the famous collector Alexei Vikulevitch Morozov, who had bequeathed it to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow.

Hann’s collection, exhibited on multiple occasions, was sold in a landmark auction at Christie’s in 1980, with this piece subsequently acquired by the late Chris Martin-Zakheim (1947-2018), co-owner of the former gallery in Piccadilly Arcade, St James’s, London. The firm, founded with John Gaze in 1974, specialised in Russian works of art until Martin-Zakheim’s untimely death with a brain tumour in 2018.

The sale of 100 lots, the first of several tranches of material from Iconastas, will be on view at Sworders’ London gallery from November 25-30 as part of Russian Art Week, with the auction held in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, on December 1.

