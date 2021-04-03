ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Lorry driver sentenced after Bulgarian coins and antiquities seized at Dover

A Bulgarian man has been jailed for two years after antiquities estimated to be worth more than £76,000 were found in his lorry by Border Force in Dover, Kent.

2) A new auction house in Wiltshire and fresh faces in Yorkshire and London are among this week’s saleroom updates

New appointments at Roseberys and Ryedale Auctioneers are among the latest moves and appointments in the art and antiques sector.

3) Panels treated as an investment

Stained glass windows by Morris, Marshall and Faulkner impress at auction.

4) Museums buy more Treasure finds as metal detecting discoveries soar

Artefacts found buried in the ground by metal detectorists across the UK has yet again increased Treasure finds allowing museums to boost their collections.

5) Top-selling tinplate racer stars in our weekly pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare example of the largest toy car made by the German maker Johann Distler that sold for over 20-times estimate in Dunfermline.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 25-31, 2021.