Christie’s has promoted Bonnie Brennan as president of Christie’s Americas. She has been with the auction house for the past eight years as chairman of business development in the Americas. She will work with Marc Porter, chairman of Christie’s Americas.

Brennan’s role as president follows the appointment of Jennifer Zatorski to the newly created role of global managing director strategic initiatives in the CEO’s office at Christie’s in the US. She has been with the company for 28 years.

London Art Week

Dealer Antony Crichton Stewart has joined London Art Week as a board member.

Now a director of dealership Agnews, Crichton Stewart spent much of his career at Christie’s, working in the Old Master paintings department in both London and New York. He returned to London in 2009 and joined the revamped Thos Agnew & Sons in 2013 after the long-established dealership (founded in 1817) was acquired by a new American owner.

Crichton Stewart said: "I have always enjoyed participating in London Art Week as it is one of the most collegial art events in the world. Last year the LAW team adapted quickly to the restrictions the pandemic inflicted on the art market and I particularly enjoyed contributing to talks and articles, which helped engage with curators and collectors, old and new, around the world.”

London Art Week started its spring edition of its online lectures, tours and webinars called Art History In Focus this month. For a list of events visit: https://londonartweek.co.uk/arthistoryinfocus2021/

Mitchells

Mitchells of Cockermouth is launching its first specialist Music sale. It is scheduled for May 6. The auction will include all things musical from violins to vinyl records.

Auctioneer and head of department Michael Roberts is planning to introduce new categories and sales at the firm. He joined the auction house last year from Penrith Farmers’ & Kidd. The closing date for entries for the Music sale is April 6.

Gem-A regional branch

A regional branch of The Gem-A, the Gemmological Association of Great Britain (providing gem education), has been launched in Cheshire. The North West Gem-A regional branch has been formed by auction house Wilson 55. Events are planned this year and students, current members of the Gem-A and the general public are all welcome to join.

For more information about upcoming events contact Liz Bailey via liz.bailey@wilson55.com or visit Gem A