Abbott and Holder

Tom Edwards is now sole owner and managing director of London picture dealership Abbott and Holder following the retirement of co-director Philip Athill.

Athill resigned on March 31, nearly 42 years after he first joined the gallery in 1979. During his tenure the firm moved to its current space in Museum Street opposite the British Museum.

Announcing his retirement on the company’s website, Athill said: “Abbott and Holder has been formed by an unbroken line of successful partnerships since 1936; Robert Abbott and Eric Holder, Eric and John Abbott, John and I and, latterly, me and Tom.

Edwards joined the gallery in 2003 from Bonhams Knightsbridge where he worked as a porter and was appointed co-director with Athill in 2013.

Lowell Libson & Jonny Yarker

Mayfair art gallery Lowell Libson & Jonny Yarker has relocated to new premises on Clifford Street.

The firm, which specialises in British Art, has moved from 3 Clifford Street to the second floor of a George II townhouse at 16 Clifford Street.

Wick Antiques

Wick Antiques has opened a new showroom in Lymington dedicated to maritime objects. The former storeroom was repurposed over a three-week period during lockdown and features nailed wooden planks around the walls to give the room an ‘oceanic feel’.

Tortoiseshell

A new book on Tortoiseshell has been published by specialist Maggie Campbell Pedersen. Campbell Pedersen is president of Gem-A, the Gemmological Association of Great Britain.

Tortoiseshell, derived from marine turtles, has been used in decorative work for thousands of years across the world and was widely used for furniture veneer in the 17th century in Europe. It is important to be able to recognise tortoiseshell as marine turtles are protected species and subject to global trade bans. The book is a useful resource on the topic and has been published by Crowood Press.