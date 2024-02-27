Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The CADA event had been held, until recently, at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. It was based there for eight years, then in 2021 it moved to Compton Verney in Warwickshire which ran in the autumn for the past three years.

However, with no suitable dates during 2024 – Compton Verney’s 20th anniversary year – the association has cast its net more widely.

For the next fair it is relocating to London under the new title of Cotswold Art Antiques Chelsea in the Grade II-listed Chelsea Old Town Hall on King’s Road, London.

The dates are scheduled for March 20-23, 2025.

Alex Puddy, chairman of CADA, said: “We are proud to bring the Cotswolds to London in March 2025 and are delighted to be able to exhibit at Chelsea Old Town Hall that has seen antiques fairs held there for over five decades.

“Many of our members exhibit in London and internationally but bringing them together in the capital will illustrate what a diverse range of impressive art and antiques can be found in the Cotswolds.”

Previously around 30 dealers have stood at the CADA fairs.

Chelsea Old Town Hall has held countless art and antiques events over the years including the ABA’s Chelsea Rare Book fair, next scheduled for November 2024.

It was also well known for the Chelsea Antiques & Fine Art Fair which had been run previously by long-time organiser Caroline Penman until 2021, when two editions were held by new owner 2Covet before the company went into liquidation in 2023.