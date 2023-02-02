Laura Chesters





Premier Art And Antiques Ltd, trading as 2Covet and Chelsea Antiques Fair, appointed a voluntary liquidator on January 10.

In a statement to dealers this week it said the 2covet.com platform will be closed on February 28 “due to escalating costs” and added: “Like many events over the past few months including Masterpiece and Summer Olympia, it has become unviable for us to continue to operate and the loss of our physical event has also impacted the online aspect of our business, resulting in the closure of the platform.”

The online dealer portal was founded in 2019 by dealers Steve Sly and Charles Wallrock who were joined by marketing specialist Zara Rowe (who runs The Antique Marketing Company).

The team then purchased Chelsea Antiques & Fine Art Fair in 2021, holding two editions, and in 2022 became marketing partner to The Petworth Park and Antiques & Fine Art Fair and later agreed a deal to buy the event.

However, this deal did not conclude and last autumn 2Covet announced it would cease holding any Chelsea events and the Petworth fair returned to owner Ingrid Nilson, director of the Antiques Dealers Fair Limited.

The closure of 2Covet has no impact on any websites or services handled by The Antique Marketing Company which is continuing to trade in its usual capacity.