Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Gorringe’s

Joseph Trinder is to return to the UK with a new role at Gorringe’s in East Sussex.

He will join as auctioneer and valuer next month, working with Philip Taylor, Clifford Lansberry and the team at the Lewes auction house. His most recent previous job in the UK was at Halls which he left in the late summer last year when he departed the UK for Moravia in Czech Republic.

Trinder said: “This relocation comes about through an opportunity which I simply could not turn down. I very much enjoyed my time spent in central Europe and have been fortunate enough to develop relationships with clients and businesses there that I will continue to work with in my new role in the UK.”

Bonhams

Helen Hall has joined Bonhams in the US as director of entertainment memorabilia. She has previously worked at Christie’s in London and New York and as an independent appraiser.

She said: “I look forward to working with all of our entertainment and celebrity clients across the US. Bonhams is the only global auction house with regular sales devoted to entertainment memorabilia and is perfectly placed to be the auction house of choice for entertainment collections and estates.”

Reiss & Sohn

Reiss & Sohn in Germany is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special catalogue published with 80 rare and important books and manuscripts from the 15th to the 19th century.

The items featured include around 50 incunabula. The auction house was founded in 1971 in the Gutenberg city of Mainz and has held more than 200 auctions. The specially produced catalogue is alongside the two regular auction catalogues for its upcoming four-day spring auctions of around 3100 lots on April 27-30.