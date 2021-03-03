Laura Chesters



Exhibit Auctions

TV presenter and auctioneer Natasha Raskin Sharp has founded an online auction site called Exhibit Auctions.

Raskin Sharp, who presents Bargain Hunt among other TV appearances, will launch the business with a sale of a selection of work by her father, Scottish landscape painter Philip Raskin (b.1947), which will be offered online on March 17.

The auction will be broadcast live online from the artist’s studio in Strathaven, south Lanarkshire.

Natasha said: “Having been beholden to busy filming schedules for so long, the initial lockdown provided an opportunity to stop and think, and to review my career. I began to dream of a side project, something that could be there if, for whatever reason, TV work wasn’t.

“I thought about launching my own auction house or art gallery but, given that I spend so much time on the road, the idea of working within fixed premises isn’t a practical one. So I’ve developed a more flexible style of auction offering.”

Raskin Sharp said she plans to introduce a 0% buyer’s commission. Further sales will follow.

exhibitauctions.co.uk

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Roger Bell-Ogilby as global business director in its motoring department.

Born and brought up in Melbourne, Australia, where he worked in banking and finance, Bell-Ogilby was most recently with Sotheby’s where he established a programme of exhibitions and sales in Moscow, Doha and Dubai as head of its European regional business.

From 2006, he was involved with strengthening the partnership between Sotheby’s and US saleroom RM Auctions which in 2015 led to Sotheby’s acquiring an interest in RM.

Ryedale Auctioneers

Ryedale Auctioneers’ founder Angus Ashworth has launched a new series of The Yorkshire Auction House on TV channel Really. The series will be broadcast from March 22.

The programme focuses on Ashworth and his team doing house clearances and taking interesting items to auction.

The Yorkshire Auction House begins at 9pm on March 22.