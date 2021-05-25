Laura Chesters



Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s has appointed Alex Branczik (above) to the role of chairman of Modern & Contemporary art in Asia and colleague Max Moore will become head of Contemporary art sales in Asia.

Branczik and Moore will move to Hong Kong from London and New York respectively.

They assume their new positions following the decision by Yuki Terase, the current head of Contemporary art, Asia, to leave the company in July.

Having worked at Sotheby’s since 2004, Branczik became head of Contemporary art for Europe in 2016.

Charles F Stewart, Sotheby’s CEO, said: “Asia is our highest growth region at Sotheby’s, and there is immense potential for further expansion in Modern and Contemporary art. As such, it makes sense to send some of our strongest specialists to further invest in the region and ensure global integration.”

Art Business Consulting (ABC)

Muys Snijders, former Christie’s senior vice president, managing director for the Americas, has set up a new business.

Art Business Consulting (ABC) is a management consultancy focusing on art businesses and artists.

The firm plans to operate across New York, Philadelphia, London and Geneva.

Snijders said ABC will “balance profit with giving back” through a partnership with Pen + Brush which has a focus on “helping advance gender equality in the arts”.

Arts Council England

Arts Council England has a new chair of the Designation Scheme Panel. Nick Merriman, chief executive and director of the Horniman Museum and Gardens, is the new chair of the panel replacing Dr Stella Butler, whose tenure as chair is coming to an end in the summer.

Nicholas Serota, chair of Arts Council England, said: “The Designation Scheme plays a crucial role in the Arts Council's ambition to support and showcase culturally diverse and significant collections across the country.”

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation has hired a director of educational travel and conferences. Thomas Savage, an art lecturer, author and historian will join on July 12.

Ronald L Hurst, the foundation’s chief curator and vice president for museums, preservation, and historic resources, said: “Tom Savage is an internationally known and respected expert who will bring new vigor and creative energy to our conference and travel programs.”

Thomas Chippendale and Chinoiserie books

Two new books have been published on antique furniture.

Thomas Chippendale is focused on the famous furniture maker. The illustrated history details his life and works in the book by authors Chippendale Society chairman Adam Bowett and its curator emeritus James Lomax.

Meanwhile Chinoiserie by historian Richard Hayman tells the story of the phenomenon that “gripped Britain from the late 17th to the early 19th century”. The book explores the impact of Chinoiserie on the material culture of the west.

Both books are published by Shire Publications, part of Bloomsbury Publishing.

Magnum Photos

Magnum Photos' CEO Caitlin Hughes is to expand the business with a ground floor gallery in a new location in Paris. The new gallery and office space will open in autumn 2021 at 68 Rue Léon Frot in the 11th arrondissement in Paris, following a significant renovation by architecture practice Johnson Naylor.

The new location will feature exhibition spaces, a private viewing room and library on the ground floor and will replace Magnum’s current offices in the 18th arrondissement in the French capital which had opened in 2000.

The gallery will also continue its online exhibitions. In London its gallery reopened post-lockdown at 63 Gee Street near Old Street where an exhibition of works by Herbert List will be held next month as part of the London Gallery Weekend.