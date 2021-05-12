Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Martina Fusari as a specialist in its 19th century paintings department. Originally from Italy, she has worked in Turin, Paris and London, most recently at Christie’s where she was associate director and specialist business getter in the 19th century European & Orientalist art department. Fluent in Italian, French and English, she has a particular interest in Italian 19th century painters.

Charles O’Brien, head of Bonhams 19th century paintings department, said: “Martina will be an exciting addition to the team. She has a proven track record as a business getter and her deep understanding of 19th century European and Italian art will be enormously valuable.”

Gurr Johns

Gurr Johns has appointed Lilly Dai (above) as business development director, Asia. She will promote Gurr Johns across China and South East Asia. A native Mandarin speaker, Dai will split her time between London, Greater China and South East Asia and will work closely with CEO Ben Clark.

Gurr Johns offers advisory services, including brokerage, valuations, collection management and art finance. Dai previously worked for other art advisory businesses in the UK and has a diploma in the history of decorative arts from Sotheby's Institute of Art.

Chalkwell Auctions

Chalkwell Auctions held its latest Artists on the Rise sale last night (May 11).

The concept was created by Yorkshire gallery manager Chinwe Russell and the auction house and is curated by Russell.

The goal was to bring new artists to auctions while physical galleries were closed and the first was held in March. Its success has led Chalkwell to hold further sales. Following the May 11 sale of 140 original works the next auctions are scheduled for June 8 and July 13.

Among the lots in the May 11 Artists on the Rise sale was this work by Nigerian artist Clara Aden (Elizabeth Omolara Adenugba).

Decorative Living Fair

The organisers of the annual Decorative Living Fair which is usually held in Eridge Park in Kent in mid-May are instead running an Insta event @decorativelivingfair on Saturday, May 15.

As well as posting on Instagram, a gallery of the 50 exhibitors will show on the website decorativelivingfair.co.uk which will remain open for a week.

Professional Advisors to the International Art Market

Jerry Walters, managing director of anti-money laundering (AML) specialist FCS Compliance, has become a member of PAIAM (Professional Advisors to the International Art Market).

Founded in 2011, PAIAM brings together specialist advisors services to the art market. Its members include lawyers, accountants, tax advisers, insurance and compliance professionals.

Walters said: “I look forward to helping art market participants meet their AML legal obligations. Businesses should be under no illusion about the potential consequences of compliance failure – not just the significant fines but also the reputational damage caused to organisations.”