Laura Chesters



Christie’s New York

Christie’s has appointed Neda Whitney (above) as senior vice president and head of marketing for Christie’s Americas. She previously worked at marketing agency R/GA, NY where she was senior vice president and managing director.

At Christie’s, Whitney will develop and execute marketing strategy for the Americas, while leading the creative, content, strategy and communications teams. The newly created regional role reports to Jennifer Zatorski, president at Christie’s Americas. Whitney will also work closely with Christie’s corporate and digital marketing team, led by Matthew Rubinger.

The Pedestal

Auction house The Pedestal has hired Duane Kahlhamer to focus on its Design For Living sales.

Its first auction in this category was held in November 2020 and featured items from the major design movements of the late 19th and 20th centuries.

Kahlhamer previously worked as a senior 20th century decorative arts specialist at Bonhams in Knightsbridge and at Christie’s South Kensington.

He will now split his time between the role at The Pedestal alongside working on various design and decorative arts research projects.

The next Design For Living auction is set to be held this spring.

Founded in 2016, the firm moved to The Dairy on the Stonor Park Estate, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire last year.

Jarndyce Antiquarian Booksellers

Edward Nassau Lake has become a partner at Jarndyce Antiquarian Booksellers in Bloomsbury. He joins his parents, Brian Lake and Janet Nassau, who are joint partners at the family firm.

Nassau Lake has worked at Jarndyce for 15 years and, according to his parents, has “demonstrated not only that he is a knowledgeable bookseller who has greatly enhanced the business, but is also committed for the long term to take Jarndyce into a second generation”.

Nassau Lake added: “It is a privilege for me to join the partnership of a business created by my father with Christopher Johnson in 1969 - and since the late 1970s developed by both my parents working together.”

Coys of Kensington

Classic car dealership and auction house Coys of Kensington has been bought by the family office of the Calleri family.

The Calleris, who are lifelong classic car enthusiasts and run a worldwide geological services company, have partnered with Nick Wells, formerly a consultant to Coys.

Wells, as part owner, has taken on the position of managing director.

Coys has been restructured and recapitalised and now has a new board of directors and an additional advisory board. Its west London showroom is undergoing refurbishment and will reopen in the near future.

The Calleri family office is run by Richard Calleri and advised by his father Antonio.

Rushbrooks Auctioneers

Bellmans’ Winchester saleroom has become Rushbrooks Auctioneers, a new venture with backing from Swedish firm Auctionet. Read about Rushbrooks in ATG No 2476.

The British Antique Dealers’ Association (BADA)

The BADA has reorganised its team and created a new role of director of strategy and operations. Read about the appointment of Kathryn Singer at BADA in ATG No 2476.