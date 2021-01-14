Laura Chesters



He has now renamed the firm Rushbrooks Auctioneers as a new venture with backing from Swedish firm Auctionet.

Over the years Rushbrook and The Red House saleroom had operated under the banner of Phillips, Son & Neale and Bonhams, before becoming part of Bellmans in 2016.

After an amicable agreement between the parties, Bellmans will focus on its main saleroom in Wisborough Green, West Sussex, and its office in London.

Remaining with Rushbrook in Winchester are Fabio Caliri, Sonya Wiebers and Jacob Carpenter (above).

Joining the team as international picture director is James Harvey, who worked with Rushbrook in Winchester at Phillips, Son & Neale 30 years ago. Harvey has also previously worked at dealership Mallet and The Fine Art Auction Group.

Managing director Rushbrook, who started his career in London in the saleroom of Harrods Estate Offices before moving back to Winchester in 1979 to Pearsons Auctions’ Tower House saleroom, is co-owner with Auctionet.

The first online sale under the new Rushbrooks Auctioneers banner launches next week.