Laura Chesters



The house had been home to members of the Howard family since the 18th century but was occupied by Polish prisoners of war during the Second World War. During this time many of the family’s possessions had been looted or burned for fuel.

However some valuable items remained including this pair of mid-18th century Rococo carved wood pier glasses. The mirrors were recovered from a barn where they had been stored in the hay loft.

They have an estimate of £15,000-£20,000 at the sale on November 30 (day one of the auction houses’ four-day 'Fine' sale).

Other highlights of the 520-lot sale of items from the castle (which in recent times has been an events and hospitality venue) include oil paintings such as a portrait of Charles Howard of Greystoke, 11th Duke of Norfolk (1746-1815) by George Romney (1734-1802) which is signed and dated 1777. It is estimated at £15,000-£20,000.

The sale will be on view in the saleroom in Cockermouth from November 28-30.

Mitchells had already sold various items from the property over the past few months, including a Mary Queen of Scots Bible which sold at £15,000 and a set of medieval panels for £25,000.