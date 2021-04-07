Laura Chesters



Phillips

Modern art specialist Jeremiah Evarts has joined Phillips as senior international specialist and deputy chairman within the 20th century and Contemporary art department in New York.

He was previously a director at New York gallery Di Donna Galleries and prior to that spent 14 years in the Impressionist and Modern Art department at Sotheby’s in New York.

Phillips also announced it will host its first sales in its new 432 Park Avenue location in June. New York sales of 20th century and Contemporary art will be held on June 23-24 at the new location following Phillips' move along the street from its previous saleroom at Park Avenue at 57th street.

The Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association

The Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association has appointed a new president and council following its AGM on March 25. Pom Harrington of Peter Harrington Rare Books will serve as president. He takes over from Roger Treglown who will now act as the association’s immediate past president.

Deborah Coltham of Deborah Coltham Rare Books will serve as vice-president and Daniel Crouch of Daniel Crouch Rare Books will continue as treasurer. The council for 2021-22 includes Jenny Allsworth, Simon Beattie, Michael Graves-Johnston, James Hallgate, Thomas Heneage, Ed Maggs, Tom Lintern-Mole, Sophie Schneideman and Bernard Shapero.

Maak

Studio ceramics auction house Maak is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The firm has launched a new website and its spring Modern + Contemporary Ceramics auction on May 10-13 marks the 24th sale since its inaugural auction in May 2011.

West Dean College

West Dean College of Arts and Conservation in Chichester is joining forces with KLC School of Design in London. Chief executive Alexander Barron said the merger represents “an exciting new era for specialist creative education”.

KLC will join The Edward James Foundation, which operates West Dean College, in July this year. They aim to combine operations from August.

KLC’s portfolio of interior and garden design courses will form a new School of Design as part of the larger West Dean College, which currently has a School of Conservation and a School of Arts. West Dean courses include buildings, materials and objects conservation as well as fine art, creative writing and contemporary craft.

KLC’s London studios in the Chelsea Harbour Design Centre and West Dean’s Grade II-listed rural campus in the South Downs will continue operations for the foreseeable future.

Potter & Potter Auctions

Potter & Potter Auctions has relocated five miles west in Chicago to a one-storey, 15,000 sq ft brick building, originally built in 1961. The premises, previously the home of a caramel apple company, provides 18 parking spaces.

Gabe Fajuri, president at Potter & Potter Auctions, said: “The business has continued growing through the years - it was started on my coffee table over 12 years ago - and finally outgrew the location we had been renting for nearly a decade. In moving to Belmont we more than doubled our space and increased efficiency in all departments.”

The new address is 5001 W Belmont Avenue. The company, which specialises in paper Americana, vintage advertising, rare books, playing cards, gambling memorabilia, posters, fine prints, vintage toys, and magicana, antiques and collectables related to magic, will hold its next sale, a Spring Magic Auction featuring the collection of Bill Trotter, on April 24.

Muenzen Gut-Lynt

Muenzen Gut-Lynt is a new online auction house for numismatics established by dealers and auction houses from Switzerland and Germany. The business has ben founded by: Sincona (in Switzerland and Germany); Frankfurt am Main-based auction house Dr Busso Peus Nachf; Münzen Frank OHG in Nuremberg; and Frankfurter Münzhandlung.

The online auction house is based in the manor house of an old Lower Rhine estate, located just outside Düsseldorf. Arne Kirsch, a former president of the International Association of Professional Numismatists (IAPN), is managing director of Muenzen Gut-Lynt.