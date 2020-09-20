ATG Reporter



1) Government's latest crackdown on social gatherings does not impact trade of art and antiques

While new government rules mean the number of people allowed to meet socially is being reduced, a number of art and antiques fairs and events have said they will be going ahead as planned.

2) Oldest surviving FA Cup to be offered at auction at Bonhams

The oldest surviving FA Cup, presented to the winning teams between 1896 and 1910 including Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, is to be offered with an estimate of £700,000-900,000 at Bonhams this month.

3) Exhibitors report “exciting” opening day at Petworth as dealers and buyers reunite after coronavirus lockdown

Dealers at Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair, the first higher-end vetted fair to take place since lockdown ended, recorded sales within minutes of opening yesterday.

4) Consultation will be final step before Ivory Act is law

A government consultation on the minutiae of elements of the Ivory Act is required prior to the implementing of the new law.

5) New hires and expansion plans – Movers & Shakers across the auction house sector

The latest moves at Halls, Cheffins, Freeman’s and Milestone Auctions.

