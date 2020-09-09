Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed the new restrictions and said: "We are working flat out to address all the issues confronting us today in trying to get the infection rate down."

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon (September 9) Johnson also confirmed “education and work settings are unaffected” by the new rules so "gatherings for work or education purposes" are still able to go ahead.

In a statement it also said businesses will have a “clear duty to support NHS Test and Trace”.

The government also said it will restrict the opening hours of certain business premises, initially in local lockdown areas, with the option of national action in the future and further details will follow.

A number of art and antiques fairs and events have said they will be going ahead as planned.

Fair organiser IACF tweeted that it is unaffected by the announcement and its next scheduled event on September 18-20 at Shepton Mallet will be going ahead.

In light of the latest government announcement, we’d like to clarify that our fairs are still GOING AHEAD! The restrictions apply to social gatherings, not covid secure events. Our next fair is Shepton Mallet on the 18-20th September! #Covid19UK pic.twitter.com/81N5dBNxmo — iacf (@IACFAntiqueFair) September 9, 2020

Johnson also announced the government is reviewing plans to open conference centres and indoor venues which may lead to changes for some planned art and antiques events later this year. He said the government would issue an update on this in due course.

To read the latest advice on coronavirus visit the government website.

These latest measures apply to England. There are different rules if you live in an area under local lockdown. If you are in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland different rules also apply.