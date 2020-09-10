Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Bought 15 years ago by the then Birmingham City chairman David Gold for £420,000 at Christie’s South Kensington, the price paid then (May 19, 2005) set a record for a piece of sporting memorabilia.

The cup has, up until recently, been on display at the National Football Museum in Manchester, lent by Gold, who is now joint chairman of West Ham United.

When this trophy was ‘retired’ it was presented in 1911 to FA president and former footballer Lord Kinnaird (1847-1923) in recognition of his service and remained in the Kinnaird family until 2005. Kinnaird is regarded as the first football ‘star’ and played in nine FA Cup finals.

The silver two-handled trophy was cast from a mould of the original, which was stolen in 1895 while held by Aston Villa and was never recovered. Made by Vaughton & Sons, Birmingham, in 1896, a note on the underside reads ‘Made By/P.Vaughton & Sons/Birmingham/1896/From A Cast Of The Old Cup/Which Was Lost.’

It will be offered at Bonhams’ Sporting Trophies Sale in New Bond Street on September 29.

Separately, an FA Cup final programme from 1901 sold earlier this month at Sportingold. The game between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United took place at the Crystal Palace ground on April 20, 1901, in front of a huge crowd officially said to be over 110,000 (although it is thought more were there).

Spurs won the replay 3-1 at Burnden Park, Bolton, on April 27 and remain the only non-league club to lift the trophy after the advent of the Football League in 1888.

Estimated at £11,500-12,000, the programme was hammered down at £12,500 (plus buyer’s premium of 20.4% including VAT) to a buyer who had placed a bid on commission at the September 4 sale.