1) Winston Churchill whisky painting brings bidding battle at Sotheby’s

A still life by Sir Winston Churchill (1874-1965) which included his tipple of choice, a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label, sold at Sotheby’s for £800,000.

2) New hires and an expanded saleroom – the latest news around the auction houses

A Hampshire saleroom has expanded and there are new faces at a host of auction houses – read our latest Movers and Shakers.

3) Martinware theft: Ealing bird found

A missing Martinware bird has been recovered more than 15 years after it was stolen from Southall Library in Ealing, west London.

4) Prince Philip letter stars in our pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a letter from Prince Philip where the Duke of Edinburgh gives his views about New Zealand.

5) Plea to help find missing Darwin notebooks

Cambridge University Library has launched a public appeal for help to locate two missing notebooks from its archive – including one with Charles Darwin’s famous 1837 ‘Tree of Life’ sketch.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 19-25, 2020.