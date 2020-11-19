Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Hannams

Auction house Hannams in Selborne, Hampshire has expanded its premises and opened a new saleroom. The Granary is the second saleroom on the site at of The Old Dairy, Norton Farm.

The new space will contain all house clearance items and general wares and the larger storage and auction space has meant the firm can increase sales to four days. The firm has also expanded its probate valuations services.

Hannams, which launched in 2014, has recently hired two new saleroom assistants.

Dix Noonan Webb

Dix Noonan Webb has hired Rachel Bailey as a jewellery specialist, with principal responsibility for developing UK and overseas business. Currently, DNW hold four specialist jewellery auctions a year, which include antiquarian, antique and modern diamond, pearl and gem set jewellery, wristwatches, pocket watches and associated ‘objects of vertu’.

Bailey joins from Bonhams where she worked in the jewellery department for eight years in Edinburgh, then Knightsbridge and New Bond Street. She previously worked for a German auction house.

Max Beaumont

Auctioneer and valuer Max Beaumont has set up his own consultancy and dealing business. He was previously head of Art, Design and Silver at Duke's in Dorchester.

Based in Poole, Dorset, he will cover the south coast, London and surrounding counties.

Contact Max Beaumont through his website www.maxbeaumont.co.uk or email enquiries@maxbeaumont.co.uk

Artcurial

Christophe Person has joined Artcurial as head of the Contemporary African art. He joins from Piasa auction house where he created a department in this category.

Artcurial launched the department in 2010 when it held its first sale dedicated to Contemporary African art with 65 artists representing 24 nationalities. Person is tasked with developing the market in Paris and Marrakesh.

City & Guilds of London Art School

City & Guilds of London Art School launched its new undergraduate course in Books & Paper Conservation this September, with a full cohort of first year BA students.

The new course is the only course of its kind in London and the UK, running alongside the Art School's longstanding BA (Hons) Conservation: Stone, Wood & Decorative Surfaces. It has also expanded its MA Conservation programme to include Books & Paper which will see the Conservation department as a whole double in size over the next three years.

The education establishment is on Kennington Park Road in south London.