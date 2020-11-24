Laura Chesters



The university now believes the notebooks, first listed as missing in January 2001, have been stolen.

Dr Jessica Gardner, university librarian and director of library services since 2017, said: “We would be hugely grateful to hear from any staff, past or present, members of the book trade, researchers, or the public at large, with information that might assist in the recovery of the notebooks. Someone, somewhere, may have knowledge or insight that can help us return these notebooks to their proper place at the heart of the UK’s cultural and scientific heritage.”

The theft has been reported to Cambridgeshire Police and recorded on the national Art Loss Register and added to Interpol’s database of stolen artworks.

The university has taken advice from security experts and is working with partners in the book trade, including the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association (ABA).

The notebooks were removed from the Special Collections Strong Rooms for photography in September 2000, with the photography request completed in November 2000.

During a subsequent routine check in January 2001, it was found that the small box containing the two notebooks (which is about the size of a paperback book) had not been returned.

For many years, the library believed that the notebooks had been misplaced in the vast storerooms (home to around 10 million books, maps, manuscripts and other objects across more than 130 miles of shelving).

At the start this year a new extensive search was arranged by Dr Gardner but they were not found.

She said: “Security policy was different 20 years ago. Today any such significant missing object would be reported as a potential theft immediately and a widespread search begun. We keep all our precious collections under the tightest security, in dedicated high security, climate-controlled strong rooms, meeting national standards.

“The building has transformed significantly since the notebooks were first reported as missing, in terms of additional security measures such as new strong rooms, new specialist reading rooms, CCTV, enhanced access control to secure areas, and our participation in international networks on collections security.”

The ‘Tree of Life’ image forms part of one of Darwin’s manuscript notebooks. The notebook in question is stored in a blue box, along with a second similar notebook, where Darwin develops his theory in terms of geographical distribution, the origin of humans, and classification by descent.

Darwin sketched out his ideas around an evolutionary tree in summer 1837, having recently returned from his trip around the world aboard HMS Beagle, more than two decades before he published a more fully developed tree of life in On the Origin of Species.

The notebooks are known as the Transmutation Notebooks given that he theorised for the first time how species might ‘transmute’ from ancestral to later forms.

The manuscript content of the two notebooks had already been digitised, so they are available via the Cambridge Digital Library, but the university is still hopeful of the recovery of the originals.

Angus O'Neill, security chair for the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers, said: “Cambridge University Library is to be commended on coming forward so that the international book trade can help with the notebooks’ recovery. Items like this could never be sold openly and we fervently hope that this publicity will lead to them getting back to where they belong.”