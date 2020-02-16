Most Read.jpg

1) And the award for ‘best antiques in a movie’ goes to…

Ever been distracted by the antiques in a movie or TV series and wondered if they were ‘right’ or where they came from?

Daniela Lichters on her stall at Malvern antiques fair in January. Prop buyers make a bee-line for her eclectic period mix of paintings, objects and Swedish furniture.

2) Bonhams' CEO Matthew Girling to leave auction house

Matthew Girling, Bonhams’ global CEO, is to step down from the role he has held since 2015 and will leave the company.

Matthew Girling joined Bonhams in 1988.

3) Auctions and art fairs postponed and cancelled after spread of coronavirus in Asia

The outbreak and spread of the coronavirus has forced art fairs and auctions to postpone and cancel in light of the increasing seriousness of the situation.

Art Basel Hong Kong has been postponed due to the outbreak and spread of the coronavirous. The next edition is now scheduled for March 25-27, 2021.

4) New faces at TEFAF and Phillips plus a new home for Abacus Auctions

An update from across the world of art and antiques in ATG’s latest Movers and Shakers.

TEFAF's new managing director Sofie Scheerlinck. Image credit Kirsten Chilstrom.

5) Guidance for anti-money laundering regulation published

The anti-money laundering guidance for Art Market Participants (AMPs) has finally been published.

The anti-money laundering guidance for Art Market Participants (AMPs) has been published.

