Laura Chesters



Bonhams was bought by the private equity group Epiris in September 2018. It appointed former Sotheby’s chief operating officer Bruno Vinciguerra as executive chairman. Vinciguerra will now assume the responsibilities of global CEO in addition to his current role of executive chairman.

Vinciguerra said: “We cannot thank Matthew enough for his extraordinary dedication to Bonhams. He has played a major role in the history of this auction house. His expertise in jewellery is world-renowned and he will continue to be held in high esteem by colleagues.”



Girling joined Bonhams in 1988 and became director of jewellery in 1996. Three years later he joined the management team. During his time as CEO the firm expanded into Hong Kong in addition to its main salerooms in New York, London, and Los Angeles.



Girling said: “I am proud to have led a management team that successfully attracted new investors into the business. Compared to the company I first joined, Bonhams has changed beyond recognition, becoming an international forward-thinking art auction business."