Laura Chesters



Sofie Scheelinck has been appointed interim managing director of TEFAF, the fair organiser behind TEFAF Maastricht, following the announcement that current CEO Patrick van Maris van Dijk is to step down.

Scheerlinck joined TEFAF as managing director of TEFAF New York in March 2018. Based in New York, Scheerlinck will divide her time between the US and Amsterdam. The new role is effective from April 1 and she will continue to focus on TEFAF's global integration strategy.

Worshipful Company of Clockmakers

Callum Scobie-Youngs has become the first clockmaking apprentice at the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers for many years.

He will be an apprentice for a term of seven years to his father Keith Scobie-Youngs, liveryman and court assistant of the City of London livery company. The indentures require the Scobie-Youngs to abstain from “gaming, drinking, fornication”.

Alongside the appointment of the apprentice, a new master was welcomed. Joanna Migdal, who is a sundial maker by profession, takes over from Jonathan Hills. Hills, a senior specialist in clocks and barometers at Sotheby’s, will now serve as deputy master for one year.

Phillips

Lihua Tung has joined Phillips in Hong Kong as senior specialist and senior director in its 20th Century and Contemporary art team.

Tung was previously at Christie’s, initially joining in Taipei in 2007 and later worked across Asia. Prior to this she worked in the Council for Cultural Affairs of Taiwan.

Morphy Auctions

Morphy Auctions has appointed James L Kochan as specialist in Americana, early arms and militaria. Kochan will also be involved in the curation and cataloging of American manuscripts and fine art. Prior to founding James L Kochan Fine Art & Antiques in 1998, he was head of collections at Mount Vernon, the US museum in the former home of George Washington.

Abacus Auctions

Australia’s Abacus Auctions has moved to new premises in Melbourne. The auction house says that the new offices offer “more pleasant surroundings and spacious accommodation” including a warehouse that vendors can drive into when delivering consignments.

The new premises is around five minutes’ drive from the previous space. The first auction there will be the February 29-March 1 sale of Stamps, Postal History and Picture Postcards.

Its last auction on November 30-December 1 offered 2000 lots of Australia & Worldwide Stamps, Postal History and Picture Postcards, and had a hammer total of more than Aus$920,000.

The firm also specialises in coins, militaria and sporting memorabilia.

Leonard Joel

Australian auction house Leonard Joel will be holding a fundraising auction on February 16 with all proceedings being donated to The Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

The auction features works that have been donated by artists, collectors, dealers and jewellers. Leonard Joel has helped create the event and will waive all transaction costs.